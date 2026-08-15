Police chief: 5 people shot, 1 deceased in incident at Charles Young Park

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Update: Aug. 15 at 9 p.m.

Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers has released additional information about Saturday evening's shooting, which he confirmed occurred at the Charles Young Park in downtown Lexington.

According to Weathers, five victims have reportedly been shot, including two children (a four year old and a 14 year old) and two adults with non-life-threatening. One victim was pronounced deceased by the Fayette County Coroner's Office at the hospital.

Weathers states that there is no lingering threat to the public at this time, and encourages any information to contact the Lexington Police Department at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to the Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by phone at (859) 253-2020, online at this link, or through the P3 Tips app at this link.

Police responded to the scene of the 200 block of Midland Avenue around 6:48 p.m. Saturday. According to the Lexington Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched one minute later at 6:49 p.m.

As of 9 p.m. Saturday, Midland Avenue remains blocked off to the public.

During the press conference when asked if Weathers has a message to the public he said, "If you know somebody who might be inclined to use a weapon, please do anything you can do to let us know before something happens. Please let us know."

Devine Carama, the director of ONE Lexington, an organization that aims to reduce gun violence in the city, shared a message to the public regarding the incident.

In his statement, Carama states that he was eight inches away from gun fire and witnessed life-saving action as first responders arrived. See his full statement below.

"My heart is broken. This evening we had a shooting at the park with multiple victims and one fighting for his life. While trying to keep four young people covered and safe during the shooting, a person eight inches from me was shot tonight…. It’s been 20 years since I’ve been THAT close to gunfire. I'm limited in what I can say, because there’s a lot of pieces to this incident that are moving and evolving right now but opening fire in a peaceful event, broad daylight, with women and children present is unacceptable! What part of the game is this?



"Seeing my brother Corey Dunn trying to help with CPR, Larry Lamont Johnson, Terry Dumphord, and Evany Romero on the scene, to my little bro Quidarius McCoy lifting that baby up who got shot to Lexington Fire Department, Lexington Police Department, and EMS responding to multiple victims in real time. The current council member and two former first district council members were on the scene talking to folks as well. Seeing community members do their best to help and assist. Even in such a tragic moment, we saw just have amazing and loving the people of East End are. This is not normal. We come together every year as a family and kick on the Eastside and we haven’t had something like this happen.



"If you are trauma or mental health specialist, please email me dcarama@lexingtonky.gov We are going to create a space early next week for those affected by tonight’s shooting to come and get support and resources. To the loved ones of the today’s victims, please let things run its course! Justice will be served. An eye for an eye just leaves the whole community blind. Praying for our entire city tonight. I love yall."



-Devine Carama, director of ONE Lexington, via Facebook

In a statement released on social media, Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council member Emma Curtis stated that the City of Lexington is working alongside the Lexington Police Department to enact its Emergency Mobilization Plan. See Curtis' full statement below.

"Friends,



I’m heartbroken to share that my office has received confirmation of a fatal mass shooting tonight in downtown Lexington.



Lexington Police are onsite and enacting our Emergency Mobilization Plan.



Please join me in praying for all of our neighbors impacted by this tragedy."



-Emma Curtis, Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council, via Facebook

LEX News Area near Midland Avenue and East Short Street in downtown Lexington

Original story:

LEX News crews are at an ongoing crime scene where Lexington police officers have responded to reports of a shooting at the corner of Midland Avenue and East Short Street in downtown Lexington.

At this time, Chief of Lexington Police Lawrence Weathers is on-scene investigating, and LEX News crews have witnessed at least three emergency vehicles leaving the scene.

This is an ongoing story, and LEX News will provide more information as it becomes available.