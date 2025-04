LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department is looking for 20-year-old Shelby Newsome, who they say has a warrant for first-degree burglary.

According to police, she has brown hair and brown eyes, is 5'6" tall, and weighs 170 pounds.

Bluegrass Crime Stoppers says they will pay a cash reward for any anonymous information regarding her whereabouts.