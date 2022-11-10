Watch Now
Man accused of escaping from officers, crashing stolen car into police cruiser arrested

A man who police say got away from officers and crashed a stolen vehicle into a police cruiser has been arrested.
Posted at 3:31 PM, Nov 10, 2022
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man who police say got away from officers and crashed a stolen vehicle into a police cruiser has been arrested.

Police say the incident happened Thursday morning after officers were called to the Kroger on Bryan Station Rd. for a report of a stolen vehicle. No one was hurt, but the police cruiser was damaged.

While attempting to arrest the driver, identified by police as Christian Pierce, police say he was able to get away and fled in the vehicle, damaging a police cruiser in the process. The vehicle was later located in the 800 block of North Limestone.

While police were looking for Pierce, Sayre Schools was placed on precautionary lockdown. Transylvania University also issued a "shelter in place" order. Both have since been lifted.

Anyone with information about Pierce or this case is asked to call the Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be sent to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020.

