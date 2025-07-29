Lexington police find, arrest 22-year-old man wanted for assault, terroristic threatening

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department reported that a wanted man was found and arrested in Lexington Monday on several warrants including assault and terroristic threatening.

Officials reported that Lexington police worked with the ATF, FBI, and US Marshals Service to find 22-year-old Da'Mond Smith, who was wanted in connection to multiple warrants.

Smith, police reported, has been charged with the following warrants in Fayette County:

Five counts of first-degree wanton endangerment – discharge of a firearm;

Five counts of third-degree terroristic threatening;

Four counts of possession of handgun by convicted felon;

Two counts of first-degree criminal mischief;

Two counts of drug paraphernalia – buy/possess;

Two counts of third-degree fleeing or evading police;

Two counts of fourth-degree assault – dating violence (minor injury);

Two counts of trafficking in marijuana (8oz to <5lbs);

First-degree wanton endangerment; and

Second-degree criminal mischief .



Police noted that Smith is being held at the Fayette County Detention Center on warrants from another county as well.

