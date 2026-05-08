Lexington police investigating 3 armed robberies that occurred within minutes of each other

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington police are investigating three armed robberies that they say occurred within a short distance and timeframe of one another.

According to police, the robberies began just before 11:30 p.m. on Thursday on La Salle Road, Gerald Drive, and Winburn Drive.

Police have not determined whether all three are related, but say they share similar circumstances.

According to police, the robbers used guns to steal from victims, injuring one in the process.

Lexington police are asking anyone with information call 859-258-3600.