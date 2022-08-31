Lexington police investigating after man shot, lying in road on N. Broadway

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington police are investigating after they responded to a man lying in the road on North Broadway around 7:45 a.m. Wednesday.

When police arrived, they discovered the victim had gunshot wounds to his abdomen. He was transported to UK hospital with life threatening injuries.

UPDATE: police say their investigation has led them to this apartment building on Dakota St. It’s about a block away from where the man was found. He has life threatening injuries. @LEX18News https://t.co/bnKfWvLlkA pic.twitter.com/r6WnGzMdu9 — Evelyn Schultz (@EvelynSchultzTV) August 31, 2022

Police say their investigation has led them to an apartment building on Dakota Street. It’s about a block away from where the man was found.

We are told they have a good suspect description but no one in custody yet.

