Lexington police investigating after man shot, lying in road on N. Broadway

LEX 18
Posted at 9:13 AM, Aug 31, 2022
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington police are investigating after they responded to a man lying in the road on North Broadway around 7:45 a.m. Wednesday.

When police arrived, they discovered the victim had gunshot wounds to his abdomen. He was transported to UK hospital with life threatening injuries.

Police say their investigation has led them to an apartment building on Dakota Street. It’s about a block away from where the man was found.

We are told they have a good suspect description but no one in custody yet.

