LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington police say they are investigating after a man walked into a local hospital on Tuesday at around 3:05 p.m. with a gunshot wound.

Police say at this time, the location in which the shooting took place has yet to be determined, and the man's injury has been reported as non-life-threatening.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to call 859-258-3600.