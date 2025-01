LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington police are investigating an armed robbery that happened just before 3:00 a.m. on Thursday at the Speedway on Nicholasville Road.

According to police, three suspects "forced employees to give them money and ran."

Police say no one was hurt, and the suspects have not been identified.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery should contact the Lexington Police Department.