Lexington police investigating homicide on Yellowstone Parkway

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington police are investigating a homicide that occurred Tuesday morning on Yellowstone Parkway, which is off Mt. Tabor Road near Alumni Drive.

Officers responded to the 2800 block of Yellowstone Parkway at 9:10 a.m. Tuesday for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound in front of an apartment building.

The coroner also responded to the scene and the victim was pronounced dead by emergency personnel.

The suspect left before officers arrived.

The Fayette County Coroner's Office will release the victim's name.

This is a developing story, stay with us for the latest updates.