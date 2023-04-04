Man injured in late-night shooting, Lexington police investigating

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington police responded to the 300 block of East Main Street for a shooting at 11:20 p.m. Monday, April 3.

When officers arrived, they found a male victim in a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound.

During the investigation, officers learned that the shooting occurred on Warnock Street.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with reported non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online, or through the P3 tips app.