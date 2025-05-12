Man arrested in connection to late-night shooting on Given Avenue, police report

UPDATE: May 12 at 10:20 a.m.

The Lexington Police Department reports that a man was arrested in connection to the shooting at a home on Given Avenue on Sunday night that left one person injured.

According to police, 31-year-old Carcellius Favron was arrested at the scene and is charged with first-degree assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, along with other unrelated warrants.

Favron is booked in the Fayette County Detention Center.

Original Story:

The Lexington Police Department reported that an investigation is underway following a shooting that occurred at a home on Given Avenue on Sunday night.

According to department, officers were called to a home in the 300 block of Given Avenue at around 11:45 p.m. on Sunday. Upon arrival, police reportedly found a man with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to an area hospital with reported non-life-threatening injuries. Police noted that all involved individuals have been identified.

The department asked the public to contact Lexington police at 859-258-3600 if you have any information on the case. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling 859-253-2020 or online here.

