LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Police are investigating after a man was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries late Thursday night.

Officers responded to Man o' War Place, right off South Broadway, around 11:30 p.m. Thursday. They found a man with gunshot wounds and he was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

There are no suspects at this time.

LEX 18

