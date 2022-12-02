Lexington police investigating overnight on shooting Nicholasville Road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting after officers responded to a man being shot on Nicholasville Road, across from Fayette Mall, around 1 a.m. Friday.

When officers arrived on scene the male victim had already fled the area in a vehicle. Police located him an hour later at a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers learned the victim had attempted to force his way into an apartment when he was shot but officials did not clarify if the man was shot by someone in the apartment.

Police say charges are expected to come but it is unclear who will be facing charges or what they will be.

