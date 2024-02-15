Lexington police investigating robbery at Traditional Bank on Tates Creek Road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department is investigating a bank robbery that occurred Thursday afternoon on Tates Creek Road.

Police say at 2:25 p.m., officers were called to the Traditional Bank on Tates Creek Road for a robbery. A suspect entered the bank, demanded money, and ran off with an unknown amount. No one was injured, according to police.

Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online, or through the P3 tips app.