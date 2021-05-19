Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

Lexington police investigating shooting on Trent Circle

items.[0].image.alt
LEX 18
trent.jpg
Posted at 6:30 AM, May 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-19 06:30:28-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A woman was hospitalized early Wednesday morning after a shooting on Trent Circle in Lexington.

Police said officers responded to calls of a possible gunshot victim on Trent Circle near the intersection of Man o' War Boulevard and Armstrong Mill.

Police found a woman with a gunshot wound when they arrived. Her injuries are not life-threatening.

There is no suspect information at this time and police are asking anyone with information to call the Lexington Police Department.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

BBN Tonight

BBN Tonight