Lexington police investigating shooting on Trent Circle

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A woman was hospitalized early Wednesday morning after a shooting on Trent Circle in Lexington.

Police said officers responded to calls of a possible gunshot victim on Trent Circle near the intersection of Man o' War Boulevard and Armstrong Mill.

Police found a woman with a gunshot wound when they arrived. Her injuries are not life-threatening.

There is no suspect information at this time and police are asking anyone with information to call the Lexington Police Department.