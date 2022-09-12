Lexington police investigating State Street property damage after UK Football win

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department says they are investigating property damage and criminal mischief on State Street following UK Football's win over Florida on Saturday night.

Police say officers responded to the area of State Street and Crescent Avenue after large crowds began forming in the streets after the game ended.

Before officers got to the scene, police say someone started a fire in the roadway. Cell phone video from that night also shows a vehicle being overturned on the street.

Police say a lot of people caught the State Street events on their cell phones. They're asking anyone with information to contact the Lexington Police Department by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online, or through the P3 tips app.

Detectives from the Property Crimes Section are reviewing video footage and are working to identify the involved parties. Police say they are expecting criminal charges.