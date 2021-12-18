Lexington police investigating suspicious death in East Loudon area

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington police are investigating a suspicious death after finding a man dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Police say they responded to Oak Hill Drive in the East Loudon area at about 10:45 p.m. Friday for a report of a person down. When they arrived at the scene, they found the man's body.

Authorities are calling this an active investigation and asking anyone with knowledge about what happened to reach out to them.

There is no word on any suspects or witnesses at this time.