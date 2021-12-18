Watch
Lexington police investigating suspicious death in East Loudon area

Jaromir Chalabala
Police lights
Posted at 9:40 AM, Dec 18, 2021
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington police are investigating a suspicious death after finding a man dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Police say they responded to Oak Hill Drive in the East Loudon area at about 10:45 p.m. Friday for a report of a person down. When they arrived at the scene, they found the man's body.

Authorities are calling this an active investigation and asking anyone with knowledge about what happened to reach out to them.

There is no word on any suspects or witnesses at this time.

