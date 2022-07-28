LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Fayette County Coroner's Office identified 34-year-old Kendall Berry as the victim of a homicide that happened Wednesday evening on Victoria Way near Man o' War.

Lexington police officers responded to the 4000 block of Victoria Way at 7:48 p.m. Wednesday, July 27 for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers located Berry suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was transported to UK hospital where he was later pronounced dead. His death is ruled as a homicide.

Detectives are asking residents in the area to please check their home surveillance and contact LPD if they have any footage that could help in the investigation.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app.