Lexington police looking for suspect who allegedly stole cash from local store

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department is searching for a man who allegedly stole money from a store register in Lexington on Sept. 20.

Police reported that at around 4 a.m. on Sept. 20, officers were called to the 900 block of Beaumont Centre Parkway regarding a "panic alarm." When officers arrived, an individual reported that the suspect entered the store and then approached the register.

Officials added that the suspect then grabbed at his waist and approached the individual allegedly telling them to "get back." The suspect then allegedly took money from the register and fled the scene.

Police described the suspect as a man wearing a red shirt with a S&S tire 50th anniversary logo on the front and back. He also appeared to be in his mid 30s with a beard. Further, he reportedly had a small tattoo by his left eye and a sleeve tattoo on his left arm.

Detectives asked that anyone with information on the case call Lexington police at 859-258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling 859-253-2020 or online here.