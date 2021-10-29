Lexington police looking for driver involved in Friday afternoon road rage incident on Versailles Road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington police are looking for the driver involved in a road rage incident.

It happened in the 1300 block of Versailles Road at around 2:30 p.m. Friday. We're told a man was driving on Versailles Road when he was cut off by a man driving a black Toyota Solara. There was an argument and he told LEX 18 he pulled into the O'Reilly's parking lot.

Officers say the other driver pulled a gun and fired multiple shots and hit the victim's car several times, and then drove off. The victim was not hit.

Police say they are looking for the driver of that black Toyota Solara.