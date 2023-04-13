Lexington police looking for man wanted in connection with shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington police are looking for a man wanted in connection with a shooting that occurred on February 4.

Officers responded to the 1000 block of East New Circle Road around 3:25 a.m. for a 10-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The minor was transported to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

During the investigation, police discovered that the minor was inside a residence when shot.

According to police, the scene of the shooting was in the parking lot of a neighboring business.

25-year-old Quantaveon Leavell has arrest warrants for first degree assault, first degree wanton endangerment, first degree criminal mischief, and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon from the shooting.

Police say that Leavell is armed and dangerous, and anyone who sees him should call 859-258-3600.