Lexington police looking for man wanted on drug trafficking, firearm charges

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department is asking the community for help in finding a man wanted on several charges including drug trafficking and receiving stolen firearm charges.

Police detailed that 24-year-old Timothy Taeshawn Williams has warrants for the following:

Aggravated trafficking fentanyl over 28 grams;

Possession of a handgun by a convicted felon;

Receiving stolen property (firearm);

Aggravated trafficking in marijuana;

Trafficking cocaine; and

Several traffic charges.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Williams, police asked that you contact Bluegrass Crime Stoppers and they will pay you a cash reward for anonymous tips.