Lexington police looking for man wanted on drug trafficking, firearm charges

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department is asking the community for help in finding a man wanted on several charges including drug trafficking and receiving stolen firearm charges.
Police detailed that 24-year-old Timothy Taeshawn Williams has warrants for the following:
- Aggravated trafficking fentanyl over 28 grams;
- Possession of a handgun by a convicted felon;
- Receiving stolen property (firearm);
- Aggravated trafficking in marijuana;
- Trafficking cocaine; and
- Several traffic charges.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Williams, police asked that you contact Bluegrass Crime Stoppers and they will pay you a cash reward for anonymous tips.