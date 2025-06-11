Watch Now
Lexington police looking for man wanted on drug trafficking, firearm charges

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department is asking the community for help in finding a man wanted on several charges including drug trafficking and receiving stolen firearm charges.

Police detailed that 24-year-old Timothy Taeshawn Williams has warrants for the following:

  • Aggravated trafficking fentanyl over 28 grams;
  • Possession of a handgun by a convicted felon;
  • Receiving stolen property (firearm);
  • Aggravated trafficking in marijuana;
  • Trafficking cocaine; and
  • Several traffic charges.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Williams, police asked that you contact Bluegrass Crime Stoppers and they will pay you a cash reward for anonymous tips.

