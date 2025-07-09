Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Lexington police looking for suspect connected to 2024 Pasadena Drive robbery

Featured Image Custom Edit (3).png
Bluegrass Crime Stoppers
Featured Image Custom Edit (3).png
Posted
and last updated

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Bluegrass Crime Stoppers reported that police are looking for a suspect who allegedly fled the scene of a robbery in December 2024.

According to officials, at around 12 p.m. on Dec. 27, 2024, police were called to the 100 block of Pasadena Drive regarding a robbery.

Upon arrival, witnesses told police that the suspect "handed the teller a not implying they would be hurt if they didn't give the suspect cash," a release from the Crime Stoppers read. The suspect then reportedly fled on foot.

Officials described the suspect as a man, wearing a green hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black shoes.

Police asked that anyone with information on the crime, contact the Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling 859-253-2020, or online here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18