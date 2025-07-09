Lexington police looking for suspect connected to 2024 Pasadena Drive robbery

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Bluegrass Crime Stoppers reported that police are looking for a suspect who allegedly fled the scene of a robbery in December 2024.

According to officials, at around 12 p.m. on Dec. 27, 2024, police were called to the 100 block of Pasadena Drive regarding a robbery.

Upon arrival, witnesses told police that the suspect "handed the teller a not implying they would be hurt if they didn't give the suspect cash," a release from the Crime Stoppers read. The suspect then reportedly fled on foot.

Officials described the suspect as a man, wearing a green hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black shoes.

Police asked that anyone with information on the crime, contact the Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling 859-253-2020, or online here.