Lexington police looking for suspect wanted in connection with Colonnade Drive homicide

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a suspect wanted in connection with the December 10 shooting death of Elaina Mammen.

Hubert Lee Riley, 22, has active warrants for murder, five counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree, possession of firearm by a convicted felon, and criminal mischief in the first degree.

Riley is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information or knowledge of Hubert Riley's whereabouts is asked to call the Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600.

A 15-year-old has also been charged in connection with the homicide and is facing charges with murder, five counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree, possession of a firearm by a minor, and criminal mischief in the first degree.

The 15-year-old is currently being held at a juvenile detention center.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 Tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

ORIGINAL STORY

The Fayette County Coroner has identified the 19-year-old shot and killed in Saturday morning's shooting as Elaina Mammen.

The incident occurred shortly before 6:00 a.m. Saturday on Colonnade Drive, located on the south side of Lexington. When officers arrived on scene, they found a woman in a car near the scene who had been shot multiple times. The coroner says she died from her injuries.

The manner of death has been ruled as a homicide.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Mammen and her family.