Lexington police officer arrested in Scott County on domestic violence charge

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington Police Department Officer was arrested in Scott County on Tuesday on a domestic violence charge.

According to Lexington police, Officer Chad Wilson was taken into custody by the Scott County Sheriff's Office for fourth-degree assault- domestic violence.

Lexington police released the following statement:

Effective April 15, 2026, Officer Wilson was relieved of sworn duties and transferred to an administrative assignment in accordance with department policy while the incident is under review.

He was taken to the Scott County Detention Center, according to police.