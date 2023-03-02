Lexington police officer charged with criminal child abuse indicted by grand jury

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington police officer accused of criminal abuse of a child has been indicted by a grand jury.

Police say Detective Ryan Raker was arrested Tuesday by Kentucky State Police on a warrant from the Estill County Sheriff's Office.

Raker was charged with second-degree criminal abuse for a child under the age of 12. In the indictment, it says that on December 2, 2022, Raker wantonly caused "serious physical injury" to a minor, a Class D Felony.

He is being held at the Three Forks Regional Jail.

Raker was relieved of sworn duties and transferred to an administrative assignment in accordance with department policy while the incident is under review.