Lexington police officer injured during arrest Thursday night

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington Police officer was injured while trying to arrest a man around 8 p.m. Thursday in the Eastland Parkway area near Valero on Augusta Drive.

Police say an officer was trying to arrest Michael Taylor who had an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

That's when police say Taylor resisted arrest and tried to get away before eventually being taken into custody.

Taylor and the officer were hurt during the struggle and were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Taylor is now being held in the Fayette County Detention Center.

He faces several charges, including evading police and resisting arrest.