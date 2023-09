LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington police responded to a bank robbery on Euclid Avenue Monday afternoon.

Police say around 5:45 p.m., they responded to the PNC Bank at 720 Euclid Ave for reports of a robbery.

Police say an unknown suspect stole an unknown amount of money. Police are investigating.

This is a developing story. Stay with LEX 18 as we learn more.