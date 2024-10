LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Monday afternoon at 2:01 p.m., Lexington police responded to a shots fired call in the area of Alexandria and Darian Drive in Lexington.

Police say that a caller stated that he was being shot at, and two vehicles were involved.

According to police, the caller did not stay around, but police were able to recover shell casings, and an investigation is ongoing.