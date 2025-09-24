Lexington police search for man wanted on rape, sodomy charges

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington police are seeking the public's help in locating a wanted suspect facing rape and sodomy charges in the area.

Police reported that 30-year-old Tre'Chaun Johnson, has active warrants for third-degree rape, third-degree sodomy, first-degree sexual abuse and third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor.

Johnson is described as 6 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 175 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Bluegrass Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for anonymous information leading to Johnson's whereabouts. Anyone with information about Johnson's location is asked to contact authorities.

Tips can be submitted anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers, and callers may be eligible for the cash reward.