Lexington Police search for missing inmate

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Police are searching for a missing inmate named Alan Tatman.

According to the Division of Community Corrections, Tatman did not return to jail on Saturday after a court-ordered pass.

In a press release, Lieutenant Richard Frans said Tatman was released at 9 a.m. and was supposed to return at 5 p.m. but failed to do so.

Frans said Tatman is being held on two counts of theft by unlawful taking and one count of failure to appear for a charge of burglary in the third degree.

He is also being held on two warrants for probation violations out of Jessamine County.

Tatman is 47-years-old, 5-foot-7, and weighs 185 pounds, has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on Tatman's whereabouts is asked to call police.