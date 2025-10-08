Lexington police searching for 2 suspects connected to July backyard theft

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department asked the community for help in finding two theft suspects who allegedly entered a backyard in July and stole items.

Police reported that an investigation is underway into the theft by unlawful taking that occurred on July 30 at a home in the 400 block of Michigan Street.

The victim reported to police that an unknown suspect entered the backyard and removed his property. The suspect then allegedly brought another suspect back who proceeded to remove more items from the home.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call Lexington police at 859-258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling 859-253-2020 or online here.