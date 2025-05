LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department says they are looking for a 21-year-old man wanted on several charges.

According to police, Jaheem Broach has a warrant for leaving the scene of an accident-failure to render aid, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, and tampering with physical evidence.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Bluegrass Crime Stoppers, and they will pay you a cash reward for anonymous information.