Lexington police searching for 29-year-old wanted on several warrants

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department says they are searching for a 29-year-old man wanted on several warrants.

According to police, Tomiaz Layne is wanted for first-degree burglary, felon in possession of a handgun, fourth-degree assault-domestic violence minor injury, as well as an unserved emergency protection order and a parole violation.

Police say he is 5'8" tall and 165 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at 859-253-2020, and anonymous tips may be eligible for a cash reward.