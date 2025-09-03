Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Lexington police searching for burglary, drug trafficking suspect

Bluegrass Crime Stoppers
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Bluegrass Crime Stoppers reported that Lexington police are searching for a man who has several warrants out including first-degree burglary and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.

Crime Stoppers reported that 31-year-old Ra'mone Burdette has warrants for the following:

  • First-degree burglary;
  • First-degree wanton endangerment;
  • Third-degree terroristic threatening;
  • Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon;
  • Leaving the scene of an accident-failure to render aid-death or serious physical injury; and
  • Other charges.

Police asked that anyone with information on the whereabouts of Burdette, contact the Bluegrass Crime Stoppers.

