Lexington police searching for burglary, drug trafficking suspect

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Bluegrass Crime Stoppers reported that Lexington police are searching for a man who has several warrants out including first-degree burglary and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.
Crime Stoppers reported that 31-year-old Ra'mone Burdette has warrants for the following:
- First-degree burglary;
- First-degree wanton endangerment;
- Third-degree terroristic threatening;
- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon;
- Leaving the scene of an accident-failure to render aid-death or serious physical injury; and
- Other charges.
Police asked that anyone with information on the whereabouts of Burdette, contact the Bluegrass Crime Stoppers.