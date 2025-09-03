Lexington police searching for burglary, drug trafficking suspect

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Bluegrass Crime Stoppers reported that Lexington police are searching for a man who has several warrants out including first-degree burglary and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.

Crime Stoppers reported that 31-year-old Ra'mone Burdette has warrants for the following:

First-degree burglary;

First-degree wanton endangerment;

Third-degree terroristic threatening;

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon;

Leaving the scene of an accident-failure to render aid-death or serious physical injury; and

Other charges.

Police asked that anyone with information on the whereabouts of Burdette, contact the Bluegrass Crime Stoppers.