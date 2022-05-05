Lexington police searching for KFC robbery suspect

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at a KFC location near the intersection of Nicholasville Road and Pasadena Drive around 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say a man in a mask demanded money and forced an employee to take it out of the safe. The suspect then ran away. It's unclear how much was stolen.

The K-9 unit responded but didn't find the suspect. No one was hurt and at this point no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online here, or through the P3 tips app available here.