LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department is seeking help in finding a man who has warrants for third-degree assault — healthcare provider.

Police identified the wanted man as 46-year-old Ahmadd Boyd and they asked the public to contact Bluegrass Crime Stoppers if they have any information on the whereabouts of Boyd.

Officials added the Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward for any anonymous information in the case.