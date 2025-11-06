Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Lexington police searching for man wanted for assault, terroristic threatening

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department is asking the community for help in finding a man wanted on several charges including assault and terroristic threatening.

Police said that Kiontae Butler has warrants for first-degree wanton endangerment, fourth-degree assault-dating violence, third-degree terroristic threatening, and bribing a witness.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Butler, police noted that Bluegrass Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward for anonymous information.

