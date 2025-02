LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Bluegrass Crime Stoppers is asking the community for help in finding 47-year-old Kristopher Thomas, who has 11 warrants out in Fayette County and surrounding counties.

Police noted that Thomas' various offenses include third-degree burglary and theft by unlawful taking.

If you have any information in regards to his whereabouts Bluegrass Crime Stoppers will pay you a cash reward for your anonymous information.