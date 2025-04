LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department is searching for 29-year-old Christonio Young, wanted on several warrants including first-degree burglary and second-degree animal cruelty.

Lexington police reported that Young is also wanted for first-degree criminal mischief, and third-degree terroristic threatening.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Young, police asked the public to contact Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at 859-253-2020 or leave an anonymous tip online here.