(LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department reports that a man has several warrants out of Fayette and Scott counties.

According to police, 27-year-old Jarrin Bishop has warrants for second-degree fleeing or evading police, failure to appear, first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree wanton endangerment, and disregarding a stop sign.

Police say Bluegrass Crime Stoppers will pay you a cash reward for anonymous information regarding Bishop's whereabouts by calling 859-253-2020.