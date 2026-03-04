Lexington police searching for suspect caught on camera stealing package

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington police say they are searching for a person caught on camera stealing a package from the front of a home on East Loudon Avenue on Feb. 14.

According to police, the suspect is described as having a long black-and-gray beard, shoulder-length dark hair, and wearing a Tennessee Titans beanie, a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and gray-and-white shoes.

Police ask that anyone with information regarding the case should call 859-258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at 859-253-2020.