Lexington police seek answers in 2004 unsolved murder case

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department is seeking information on an unsolved murder investigation that began in 2004 when a man was found dead with a gunshot wound.

Officials detailed that on April 24, 2004, police responded to a home in the 2000 block of Saint Michael's Drive. Upon arrival, police found a man, identified as James Sinkhorn, dead with a gunshot wound in a field near his home.

Detectives are investigating the case and asked anyone with information to call Lexington police at 859-258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling 859-253-2020 or online here.

