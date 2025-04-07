Lexington police seek information on 2020 deadly shooting on East 2nd Street

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department is asking the community for information regarding a deadly shooting on East Second Street in 2020 that left Zion Clark dead.

The Bluegrass Crime Stoppers detailed that on March 29, 2020, at around 4 p.m., police were called to the 500 block of East Second Street on an assault with a weapon. Upon arrival, police found three people with gunshot wounds.

They were taken to an area hospital where Clark was pronounced dead, the Crime Stoppers reported.

Officials asked that anyone with information related to the incident call the Lexington Police Department or leave an anonymous tip with Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at 859-253-2020 or online here.