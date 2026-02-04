Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Lexington police seek man wanted on multiple charges including terroristic threatening

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a man wanted on multiple charges, including terroristic threatening.

According to officials, 41-year-old Allen Lamont Cooper is wanted on warrants for second-degree burglary, second-degree criminal mischief, and third-degree terroristic threatening. He also has an unserved emergency protection order and a warrant for probation violation for a felony offense.

Officials say he is described as bald with brown eyes, 5'8", and 165 pounds.

Bluegrass Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for anonymous information regarding Cooper's whereabouts. Anyone with information can call 859-253-2020.

