Lexington police seeking information in 2019 shooting that left 2 people dead

LEXINGTON, Ky (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department says that detectives are seeking information in a 2019 shooting that left two people dead.

According to police, around 3:45 a.m. on April 26, 2019, officers responded to the area of Goodloe and Race Streets for reported shots fired.

Police say that when arriving on the scene, officers found a man and woman inside a vehicle, dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

According to police, the Fayette County Coroner's Office identified the victims as 44-year-old Shannon Goodwin and 28-year-old Heather Grigsby.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call Lexington police at 859-258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at 859-253-2020.