Lexington police seeking information regarding recent shots-fired incidents

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department is urging the public to report any information regarding "shots-fired incidents" that happened over the weekend.

A release from the department asks anyone who may have information regarding two incidents—one that occurred on Newtown Pike on Friday and another that happened in the area of Old Todds Road and Palumbo Drive on Saturday—to submit information to the police department or Bluegrass Crime Stoppers.

Police say both of the incidents involved shots being fired from vehicles, but they do not appear to be connected.

Investigations into both incidents are active, but no information on suspects is available at this time, according to a release. Residents and business owners are being asked to check their cameras for anything that may help police and to call (859) 258-3600 if anything is found.

On Friday at around 8:38 p.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired in the area of Newtown Pike and West Third Street, where two cars were reportedly shooting at each other. When they arrived, they found property damage but no injuries.

On Saturday, officers were dispatched to the area of Old Todds Road and Palumbo Drive for a shots-fired call. Police say this incident also involved two cars shooting at one another near the intersection. Officers were able to locate property damage, but no one was injured in the incident.

Police say that they also found evidence of shots fired near Patchen Drive and Stonehedge Place and Patchen Drive and Mt. Tabor Road.

Investigations are ongoing, and anyone with information is urged to contact the Lexington Police Department at 859-258-3600. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to the Bluegrass Crime Stoppers online, by calling 859-253-2020, or through the P3 Tips app.

