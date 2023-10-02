Lexington sees uptick in gun violence

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — When it comes to her son Jamonte Robertson's case, Nonorl Robertson said the police have it all wrong.

"The fact that he's being labeled as a person he's not and the charges that's been put on him. He didn't do it," she said.

Robertson was arrested at the scene of a shooting on North Mill Street Sunday morning, where four people were shot and taken to the hospital.

He now faces charges of 1st-degree assault, three counts of 2nd-degree assault, and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

But his mother said a simple conversation with one of the people shot that night should clear his name.

"Well, Stephanie said she told the cops as she was on the floor that it wasn't him. He was arrested waiting on his girlfriend to come out of the restroom. But because he was the only one there, they chose to arrest him. He's a victim too," said Robertson.

Robertson pleaded not guilty to those charges and will remain in jail on a $50,000 bond.

Meanwhile, this incident is the latest in a string of shootings that have plagued the city.

According to numbers from Lexington police, in the past two weeks, the city has seen six homicides by gun and six other shooting incidents, making September the deadliest month so far in 2023.

The overwhelming majority of homicides this year happened at the hands of a gun, causing the community to speak out against gun violence and leaving others to hope justice comes the right way.

"Please find the shooter but they do know it was not him," pleaded Robertson.

The good news is even though it may seem like gun violence is rampant throughout the city, shootings and homicides are actually down significantly from this time in 2022.

In 2022, there were 103 shooting incidents by October, compared to the 67 currently in 2023.

