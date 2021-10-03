Lexington teen shot and killed in Richmond

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington teen was shot and killed early Sunday morning, according to the Richmond Police Department.

In a Facebook post, RPD wrote that officers responded to the RC Conference Hall at 230 Eastern Bypass just before 3:00 a.m.

When they arrived, they said they found a victim who had been shot.

He was rushed to a "medical facility" where he was pronounced dead.

The victim has been identified as 18-year-old Alexis R. Jenkins, of Lexington.

Anyone who has information is asked to call detectives at (859) 624- 4776 or email detective@richmond.ky.us.