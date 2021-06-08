Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

Lexington woman accused of abandoning 4-year-old son, stealing vehicle from Hope Center

items.[0].image.alt
Fayette County Detention Center
image (3).png
Posted at 5:49 PM, Jun 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-08 17:49:00-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A woman is facing charges after police say she left her 4-year-old son at the Hope Center and took off in a van owned by the facility.

Officers say it happened at around 5:30 p.m. Monday. The suspect, Jahaira Rivera, allegedly took off in the van after someone left the keys inside and left her 4-year-old son behind the Hope Center. The child was found in the wood line behind the building by himself.

Because of his age, and the proximity to a busy Versailles Road, police say the child was in danger.

Rivera was later arrested and charged with abandonment of a minor and theft by unlawful taking of a vehicle.

image (3).png

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

BBN Tonight

BBN Tonight